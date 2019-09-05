‘Sanga Thamizhan’ to be preponed?

Chennai: There were reports that Vijay Sethupathi starrer Sanga Thamizhan would hit the screens for Deepavali. However with Vijay starrer Bigil and Karthi’s Kaithi eyeing release on the day, the makers of Sanga Thamizhan are eyeing 4 October.

Produced by Vijaya Productions, Vijay Chander of Sketch and Vaalu fame is directing Sanga Thamizhan. Sethupathi will be seen playing a dual role in the film, which has two heroines Nivetha Pethuraj and Raashi Khanna. Vivek Mervin duo has composed the music for the film and Velraj has cranked the camera. Sanga Thamizhan also boasts an ensemble of actors including Nassar, Soori, Ravi Kishan, Rajendran, Sriman, and Ashutosh Rana.