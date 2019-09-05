US declines to sign risky peace deal with Taliban

Washington: US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo has refused to sign the peace deal that his special representative has inked with the Taliban, mainly because it does not guarantee the continued presence of US forces in the country to defeat al-Qaeda or the existence of the democratically elected government, a media report said.

Pompeo is ‘declining to put his name to the deal’ that has been hammered out by Special US Representative on Afghan reconciliation Zalmay Khalilzad after nine round of talks with the representatives of the Taliban in Doha, the Time magazine reported.