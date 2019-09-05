Vishal reunites with Yuvan

Chennai: Yuvan Shankar Raja will be composing music for Vishal starrer Irumbu Thirai 2. Sources say, “Vishal felt that Yuvan would be apt for the project, as the script is very similar to the first part. An official announcement will be made in a couple of weeks.”

Produced by Vishal Film Factory, the shoot of the film is progressing at a brisk pace in the city. Irumbu Thirai was about Major Kathiravan who gets a loan by forging documents. When the money goes missing, Kathiravan investigates the case to find the mastermind behind the crime. Vishal awaits the release of Action, directed by Sundar C. He is also planning to start shoot for Mysskin’s Thupparivalan 2.