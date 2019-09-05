Volvo launches XC90 Excellence Lounge

Chennai: Swedish luxury car company Volvo Car India introduced XC90 Excellence Lounge. The car comes in three-seater configuration, a first in the SUV segment in India. It is available as an ultra-limited edition in India – only for a select few.

Speaking on the occasion, Volvo Car India managing director, Charles Frump said, “Our distinctive approach aims to deliver a luxurious and calming experience to our customers. Volvo XC90 Excellence Lounge is the most exquisite car we’ve ever made. It rides on the success of over 100 XC90 T8 Excellence (4-seater) delivered and India is the highest selling country for this product.”

A press release said, XC90 T8 Excellence Plug-in hybrid powertrain offers three distinct driving modes – Pure, Hybrid and Power. The car is built on Volvo’s Scalable Product Architecture (SPA). The 2.0 litre 4-cylinder petrol engine and a 65 kW electric motor delivers a collective 408hp and 640 Nm torque. The SUV 0-100 kmph in 5.6 seconds.