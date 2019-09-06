Ascent Foundation completes one year

Chennai: Ascent Foundation, a not-for-profit learning platform for growth-ready entrepreneurs founded by chairman, Marico Ltd, Harsh Mariwala marked the completion of one year in Chennai.

Ascent Foundation was operational as a Mumbai chapter in 2012 and enables the journey of ambitious entrepreneurs in terms of both growth and challenges.

Ascent Foundation embarked on its journey to advance entrepreneurs in Chennai on August 2018. According to a press release, the Mumbai Chapter has 450 members from Mumbai, Pune, and Nashik, the Chennai Chapter currently has 50 members not only from Chennai but also from neighbouring cities like Erode, Madurai, Coimbatore and Mahabalipuram.