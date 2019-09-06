Dhruv Vikram’s ‘Adithya Varma’ from 8 November

Chennai: Dhruv Vikram, son of actor Vikram, will see his debut Tamil film Adithya Varma hit the screens 8 November. Adithya Varma is the official remake of Vijay Deverakonda’s hit Telugu film, Arjun Reddy.

The makers had initially planned for a September release. Bankrolled by Mukesh Mehta under his home banner, E4 Entertainment, the film is touted to be an intense romantic drama.

Sources say that minor changes had been made to the script to suit Tamil audience. Actress Banita Sandhu of October fame will play Dhruv’s pair while Priya Anand will be seen in a pivotal role.