‘Dr Misra stood apart from others’

Chennai: “Well-known cardiologist Dr Misra always prescribed cheapest medicines,” recalled retired Additional Chief Secretary to Government of Tamilnadu, Radhanath Satapathy.

He was delivering the 12th Dr K P Misra Endowment Oration held at Sankara Nethralaya Thursday.

Misra was also a humanitarian and spiritual leader. He pursued education in Odisha and later in the United States and worked for several years in Chennai.

“In 1997, I came in contact with Dr Misra and befriended him. After a few years, my father-in-law visited me in Chennai. I was speaking to Dr Misra about his heart problem and he promised to examine. When I visited the pharmacy with the prescription, I was surprised that he charged only 10 paise for each medicine on seeing the doctor’s name. I immediately called him over phone to check if he had given the right tablets and he reassured. Late, my father-in-law did not face any problem and went back to Odisha,” Radhanath added.

Recalling yet another incident, Radhanath said, “I was told by his patient in Odisha that when Dr Misra reached his 72nd year, he did not charge fee for anyone.”

“Dr Misra’s humour is unmatchable,” Sankara Nethralaya vice-chairman Dr T S Surendran remarked.

To give an instance, he recalled an incident that Misra had narrated him. “A patient from Choolaimedu had come to him for consultation and said she was allergic towards ‘gin’ and she started naming a few analgesics – analgin and novalgin. We used to enjoy his flow of humour.”

Surendran later went on to recount several instances of his spiritual lectures.

Wife of late Dr Misra, Dr Arati Priti Misra, son Vivek Misra, The Utkal Association of Madras president Pratap Singh Mishra, Sri Jagannath Spiritual Educational Cultural Trust (SJSECT) managing trustee S N Majhi and trustees – Seetha Muthiah and Ravee Malhotra participated.