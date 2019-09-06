EA minister Jaishankar to attend Gandhi event in US

Washington: External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar and Speaker of US House of Representatives Nancy Pelosi would attend an 2 October reception to commemorate the 150th birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi and the 90th birth anniversary of Martin Luther King Jr.

Top American lawmakers, eminent Indian Americans, US government officials and members of the diplomatic corps are expected to attend the reception to celebrate the legacies of these two great leaders that have shaped the destinies of India and the United States. Organised by the Indian Embassy here, the reception would be held at the premises of the historic building of the Library of Congress.