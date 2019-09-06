ED grills MNS leader Nitin Sardesai in IL&FS loan case

Mumbai: Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) leader Nitin Sardesai was questioned by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in connection with a case related to IL&FS loan to a realty firm, an official said, days after party chief Raj Thackeray was quizzed in the same matter.

Sardesai, a former MLA, was summoned by the ED to join the probe related to Kohinoor Square building here.

He was questioned for several hours on Thursday in connection with Kohinoor CTNL and money trail of the loan disbursed by the now bankrupt IL&FS to Kohinoor CTNL, the official said.