Flood alert sounded in Nilgiris district as Pykara dam brims

Udhagamandalam: With incessant rains lashing the hilly Nilgiris district, all major water bodies are filling up fast, and the district administration on Thursday issued a flood alert to those living on the banks of Pykara dam, from where water is being released.

In an order, District Collector Innocent Divya advised people living on the banks of Mayar, Masinagudi, Thengumadada to move to safer places, as surplus water from Pykara would be discharged by evening.

Nilgiris and Coimbatore districts are experiencing moderate to heavy rains for the last few days, particularly during nights. Meanwhile, water in Pilloor dam in Mettupalayam in Coimbatore district has reached its full level of 100 feet, necessitating the release of 8,000 cusecs to Bhavani River, official sources said.