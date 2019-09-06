Hollywood stunt master for Jayam Ravi’s next

Chennai: Hollywood stunt director, Glenn Boswell will be part of Jayam Ravi’s next film that would be helmed by Ahmed.

The ace action master has worked on films like Ghost Rider, The Matrix franchise, X-Men Origins: Wolverine, The Hobbit, among others. It will be a multilingual film and Taapsee Pannu will play the heroine.

Remember Jayam Ravi’s 25th film featuring Niddhi Agerwal as the female lead is ready to go on floors. It is directed by Lakshman who had earlier worked with the actor in Romeo Juliet and Bogan. D Imman will score music.