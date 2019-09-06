International Tractors Ltd clocks 14.7% market share

Chennai: International Tractors Limited, makers of Sonalika and Solis brand, recently clocked an overall market share of 14.7 per cent in August.

Commenting on achievement , executive director, ITL Group, Raman Mittal stated, “We are extremely delighted to record an extraordinary market share of 14.7 per cent in August. We believe a brand’s true foundation and strengths are revealed during these tough market situations. It gives me big satisfaction that our strategy on market activations, strengthening channel presence and new product launch has to lead us to gain market share, rather than focusing on reducing manpower in these tough times. It gives me the confidence that with this approach we shall continue our bullish growth trajectory along with our channel partners and employees.”

He added, “With monsoons recovering after a delayed onset along with government and irrigation support and our strategy, we shall continue to gain market share.”