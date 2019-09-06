Lenovo launches A6 Note, K10 Note and Z6 Pro smartphones

Chennai: Lenovo launches Lenovo A6 Note, Lenovo K10 Note along with Lenovo Z6 Pro in India. A press release said the new Lenovo A6 Note, K10 Note and Z6 Pro will be available for Rs 7,999, Rs 13,999 and Rs 33,999 respectively. Sales start from 11 September for Lenovo A6 Note and Z6 Pro and 16 September for Lenovo K10 Note.

The press release noted that Lenovo has launched these smartphones packed with everything that their consumers would expect from smart phone today – an eye-catching design, AI-enabled cameras, smooth performance and a battery that lasts long. These phones also provide pure Android experience with a near-stock Android UI ensuring that the user gets total control over the device and their experience.