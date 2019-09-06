Man gets cheated of Rs 33,000 in Chennai

Chennai: A man from Thiruvallur district, who was in the city looking for a job, was cheated by another man of Rs 33,000.

Police said Naveen (22) of Tiruttani had finished his B Com and was looking for a job. He often visited the city for interviews. During such visits, he came in contact with one Mohan (56) who claimed he can help him land a job in a private bank in Parry’s Corner.

He asked Naveen to arrange for Rs 35,000 for getting the job. Yesterday, Naveen met Mohan near Kamarajar Arangam and gave him Rs 33,000 and said he would pay Rs 2,000 later. Mohan took the cash and excused himself saying he would get some tea, but instead he fled the spot on his two-wheeler. On realising he was cheated, Naveen lodged a complaint with Teynampet police.