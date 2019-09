Power shutdown in Chennai 7 September

Chennai: TANGEDCO has announced that electricity supply will be suspended in few places in city Saturday, from 9 am to 5 pm for maintenance work.

According to a press release, the power supply will be resumed even before 5 pm if the works are completed. The power supply will be halted in the following areas.

Velacheri West: Vijaya Nagar, Ram Nagar, Gandhi Nagar, Rettai Pillaiyar Koil Street and Palaniyappa Street.

Saidapet: LDG Road, Park Talk Office Road, Sri Nagar Colony 1 Part, Thamous Nagar, Arockiyamadha Street, Bishop Colony and Kakkan puram.

Tidel Park: Kanagam, Nehru Street, Pillayar Koil Street, Gandhi Street and Bajanai Koil Street.

Madambakkam: Kovilanchery, Agaram Main Road, Paduvanchery, Kurunchi Nagar and Lakshmi Nagar.

Selaiyur: Part of Paduvenchery, Sadasivam Nagar, Periyar Nagar, Mullai Nagar, Madambakkam Area of Radha Nagar, ALS Nagar Full, Parasuvanath Avenue, ASK Nagar, Ambal Nagar, Gandhi Nagar, Yeshwanth Nagar, Bhuvaneswari Nagar, Greater Kailesh Nagar, Bhagyalakshmi Nagar, Padmavathy Nagar, Malleswari Nagar, Jalwayu Vihar, Andal Nagar, Thirumalai Nagar, Thirumagal Nagar, Jaiwantha puram, Parvathy Nagar South, Padmavathy Nagar Extn, Madambakkam Main Road Part.

Sembium: TAFE I- IIand R&D, IPL Colony, Simpson, Shardlow India Pvt, Bi-Metal Bearing Ltd, Wheels and Precision, Additional Paint and LM Van Mopp.

Kodungaiyur: Muthumizh Nagar 2nd, 3rd, 4th Block, Muthumizh Nagar 1st & 7th Block Part, Periya Kodungaiyur, Srinivasa Perumal Koil Street and Ambedkar Street.

Madhavaram: KKR Nagar, Ambedkar Nagar, Kannabran Koil Street, Thiruvalluvar Street, Mictlsh Colony, Sathiya Raj Nagar, RC Queens Part Appartment, Jumbuli Colony, KKR Estate and Kalkatta Shop.

Porur: Part of Wireless Station Road, RE Nagar 5th ,6th,7th ,8th Streets, Krishna Nagar, Balamurugan Nagar, Duraisamy Nagar, R K Nagar Extension and Part of Ganga Kavery Street.

Redhills: Manish Nagar, Aishwarya Nagar, New Star City, Kumaran Nagar, Thirumal Nagar, Perumal Koil Street, Perungavur, Jai Durga Nagar, Sivan Koil Road, Perungavur Periya Colony and Arumanthai One Part.

Avadi: CTH Road, Gandhi Nagar, Gandhi Nagar West, Kavarapalayam, Dhanalakshmi Nagar, MRF Nagar and Sindhu Nagar.

Pammal:H L Colony, Pammal, Nehru Nagar, Venkateswara Nagar, Agatheeswara Nagar, Bharathi Nagar, Pozhichalur Bus Stand, Prem Nagar, Balaji Nagar, Gurusamy Nagar, Venkateswara Nagar, Kasthuribai Nagar and Sathya Nagar.

Thiruverkadu: Sivan Koil Road, Sakthi Nagar, Devi Nagar, Abirami Nagar, Bharathi Nagar, Koladi Nagar, Thiruvengadanagar, Anbu Nagar, Annai Abirami Nagar, Sivan Koil 1 Road Part, Andavar Nagar, Krishna Nagar, Pallikuppam, Co-operative Nagar, Mathiravedu, Velappan Nagar, Cavery Nagar and P H Road.

Sothuperumbedu: Sothuperumbedu, Karanodai, Athur & Devaneri, Solavaram Entire, Sirunium & Nallur, Orakadu & Budur, Gnayeru, Nerkundram and from Arumanthai to Vichur.

Rajakilpakkam: Kurunathar Street, Bharthithasan Street, Venugopal Samy Nagar, Ranga Colony Main Road, MGR Street, Thirukural Street, Nethaji Nagar Part, Kamarajapuram Main Road Part, Bhavnanthiyar Street, Kayathri Nagar Main Road, RB Avenue, Kalamegam Street and Kalidasan Street.

Velacheri East: V V Koil Street, M G Nagar, Tharamani 100 Feet Road, New Colony, Seethapathy Nagar, Marbidass Road and Kogulam Street.

Stanley: Kathpadha, PP Amman Koil Street, Chithambara Nagar, Ambedkar Nagar, Ananthanayagi Nagar, C B Road, Old Glass Factor, Harinarayanapuram, Stanley Nagar, Old Jail Road, Pensioner’s Lane, T H Road, Lalakunda, S M Chetty Street, Jayaram Street, Thullukanam Street, Dharmaraja Street, Muthaiah Maistry Street, Dr Vijaragavalu Road, Parsuraman Street, Cemetry Road & BB Road (Total area Stanely Section).

Kadapperi: Hasthinapuram Main Road, Sankarlal Jain Street, Patel Street, Rajaji Street, Ramamurthy Street, Ayyasamy School Street, Chitlapakkam 1st Main Road, Ramachandra Road, Padmanaban Street, Subramaniyan Street & Ayyasamy Street, Mahadevan Street, Santhanakrishnan Street, Ramakrishna Street, Thirumalai Nagar, Vinobaji Nagar, R B Road, Dhamodharan Nagar, Saraswathi Nagar Extn. SBI Colony, Kumarakundaran Area, Varadarajan Street, Periyar Street, Nallapapa Street, TNHB Phase 1,2,3, Durga Nagar, Umayalpuram, Chelliamman Nagar, Meenakshi Nagar, Chandran Nagar, Annai Indira Nagar, Sankar Nagar, New Colonly 1 to 18 Streets, Mumoorthy Nagar, Kakkilanchavadi, GST Road East & West, Fire station, Chrompet GH, TB Hospital, Nagappa Nagar, Lakshmipuram, Kamatchi nagar, CLC Works Road, Sangam Road, Padasalai Street, Bruke Estate, Pillaiyar Koil Street, Reddamalai Srinivasan Street, Ponnappar Street, Rangaswamy 1st & 2nd Streets, Maduvappa Street, Vellappar Street, Thirunermalai Main Road, Nagalkeni and Surrounding Areas, Kulakarai Street, Venkatesan Street, Saraswathipuram, Ennaiyiram Street and Samundeeswarar Street.