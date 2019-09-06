Rajini fast-tracks party work; AIADMK, DMK senior leaders to join superstar

Chennai: Putting an end to rumours doing rounds that Rajinikanth was urged to head the State unit of BJP by the central leadership of the party, sources close to the actor say that there is no question of him joining any other party. Hectic works are on to float his own party ahead of 2021 Assembly elections, they say.

Speaking to News Today, a source close to Rajinikanth, said, “There was no such offer from the BJP and even if it was made, Rajinikanth would have denied it straightaway. He is not even a primary member of the party. Remember what the superstar said on 31 December 2017. He said that his entry into politics is certain and it is the compulsion of time. He promised to float his own party ahead of 2021 elections and is determined to win the polls. Hence, he floated Rajini Makkal Manram and enrolment of members are on. Office-bearers are also appointed at all levels.”

“Over 60 lakh members have been enrolled so far. And Rajinikanth had personally requested that women should be given equal representation and so are the appointments made at various levels within the manram.”

It is learnt Rajinikanth is personally monitoring appointment of booth-level committees and he is in regular touch with senior office-bearers to know the ground reality.

Works for his political entry has been speeded up, a source said and added: May be by January, a surprise announcement will be made. As far as films as concerned, he is still to complete A R Murugadoss’ Darbar. It will be followed by films with Siruthai Siva and K S Ravikumar before he takes a direct entry into politics, they added.

Meanwhile, Tamilaruvi Maninan, an activist and Rajini sympathiser, said, “All works are on the right track. He is sure to make an political impact soon.”

Also there are talks doing rounds that several big names from both the AIADMK and the DMK are keen to join Rajinikanth’s party whenever he announces it.

Remember senior Congress leader and a Rajinikanth supporter, Karate Thygarajan, recently said that the actor will not join BJP and he will float his own political party soon. He said, “Rajinikanth will fill the political vacuum in Tamilnadu.”