Suriya shoots for ‘Soorarai Pottru’ in Madurai

Chennai: Suriya starrer Soorarai Pottru is progressing fast in Madurai. Directed by Sudha Kongara, the movie is based on the life of businessman and founder of low-cost airline Air Deccan, GR Gopinath, and has Aparna Balamurali as Suriya’s pair.

Jackie Shroff, Karunas and Tollywood actor Mohan Babu appear in vital roles. While Hollywood action choreographer George Powell does the stunts, GV Prakash is the music composer.

Speaking about the movie, Suriya, said, “Soorarai Pottru is a different attempt and I am confident that it would satisfy you all.”