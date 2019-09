Chennai: A sewage truck rammed against a two-wheeler killing him at the spot at Thoraipakkam. According to the police, Sanjay (22), from Anakaputhur, worked for an IT company in Perungudi.

Yesterday, at 9.30 pm, he was returning home and riding on 200-Feet Radial Road when the truck hit against his vehicle from behind.

Sanjay was rushed to a private hospital in Pallikaranai but he was declared brought dead. Police said, he was wearing a helmet at the time of the mishap.