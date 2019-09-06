TN Dy CM OPS to attend Tamilisai’s swearing in event

Chennai: Deputy Chief Minister O Panneerselvam will be taking part in the swearing in ceremony of Tamilisai Soundararajan as Telangana Governor.

Sources said he will be leaving for Hyderabad tomorrow evening. Tamilisai will take oath as the new Governor of Telangana 8 September at 11 am.

Telangana High Court chief justice R S Chauhan will administer the oath to Tamilisai in the presence of Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao, Ministers and several other dignitaries. Tamilisai will become the first woman Governor of the State.