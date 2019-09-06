US astronaut releases City-based writer’s book

Chennai: Chennai resident Dr K Janakiraman, a psychologist and founder of Chakkaram Foundation launched two books at a function held in city recently.

The books were released by Don Thomas, a former NASA astronaut of STS-70 mission space shuttle who spent 44 days in space and orbited the Earth nearly 700 times.

Janakiraman wrote “Know your mental health”, a handbook on mental health to understand day-to-day basic psychological and mental health issues, their symptoms and challenges. He also released, “Organisational Psychology from Vithura Neethi”, a book on organisational growth and development taking reference from Vithua Neethi of Mahabharatham. Janakiraman can be reached at 75500 21609.