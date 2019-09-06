Vaishnavi Group joins hands with Katerra

Chennai: Vaishnavi Group recently joined hands with Katerra, a technology-driven offsite construction company in a bid to introduce next-generation housing construction technology.

A press release said, with the implementation of integrated offsite manufacturing technology and the concept of DfMA (Design for manufacturing and assembly), Vaishnavi Group can now ensure, 50 per cent faster completion time, 90 per cent factory-finished elements including all in-built mechanical, electrical, plumbing services, 100 per cent offsite manufactured bathroom pods dropped onsite for easy plug and play, close to 40 per cent reduction in pollution through minimised vehicular movement, and close to 29 per cent material conservation, water saved through steam curing, design efficiency and factory planning to reduce material usage.