Chennai: A woman died in a fatal road mishap on 200 Feet Road at Padi Friday. According to the police, Mahalakshmi (55), was a pillion riding on a scooter with her husband Shankar (55) at the wheels.

A lorry carrying cylinders hit their vehicle and both of them fell on the road. The back wheel of the lorry ran over Mahalakshmi. The driver abandoned the vehicle and fled the spot. He was later arrested by the police.