Review: ‘Chhichhore’ – Nostalgic journey

There is a reason why we love to watch heroes on the silver screen even if they aren’t real. It is humbling to see them overcome obstacles which mirror situations we face ourselves in our own lives. We are bowled by their determination to reach their goals.

Chhichhore is one such film that glorifies failure more than success. It reminds us that our hard work and efforts to reach victory matter most. When films of such powerful feelings are shot, it is only natural to believe the characters.

Just like Dil Chahta Hai, Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara, 3 Idiots, and the likes, Chhichhore is a family entertainer you will watch over and over again. It is a feel-good brilliant flick with a solid nostalgic screenplay, powerful performance, and music.

It revolves around the lives of seven college friends in 1992. It depicts the 90s in a way that is bound to make you leap in joy as nostalgia overwhelms you. The narrative keeps shifting back and forth from past to present as the tale is narrated by Anirudh (Sushant Singh Rajput – one of the seven friends) to his son, Raghav who is in critical condition after attempting suicide. Raghav takes this drastic step after he fails to qualify for engineering admission.

The actors grow with each scene. Varun Sharma as Gurmeet Singh Dhillon aka Sexa, Prateik Babbar as Raggie, Tahir Raj Bhasin as Derek, Naveen Polishetty as Acid, Tushar Pandey as Sundar ‘Mummy’, Saharsh Kumar Shukla as Bevda are flawless. The backstory of each character will drown you with laughter.

The crux of the plot shows how each friend gives their best to win the sporting championship. The plot is laced with emotional messages such as parenting; not arming students/children to deal failure, the pressures they face in college, earning a loser tag, husband-wife relationship, friendship, love and above all, living life to the fullest without fear of end results.

There comes a time in cinema that breaks boundaries for its simple message – that deserves to be repeated over and over again. Chhichhore talks about the perils of not preparing our children about failures. It is heartwarming to see heroes in a flick who fail big time yet move on with pride and humility. Such films remind us that there is so much more than just grades. Chhichhore glorifies failure big time and it teaches us little emotions that we fail to notice in life. The songs do justice with hard-hitting lyrics. Chhichhore will fall in the list of films that youngsters will watch to motivate themselves while the old will regard it as a trip down memory lane.