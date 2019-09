Gangster involved in six murder cases arrested in Chennai

Chennai: A gangster was arrested by the city police last night. The history-sheeter, Thanika also known as Periyapalayam Thanikachalam (35), is a dreaded gangster involved in six murder cases.

He was arrested by Red Hills police when he tried to rob cash from a tiffin shop owner at Red Hills.

Sources said that he along with his associates ‘Madhavaram’ Prabhakaran, Kavangarai Vanamamalai, Manikandan, Parthiban, Anthonydoss, Surya, Chennai Prakash, Chandrakumar alias Chandru ‘Ambattur’ Inba, Iniya, Sylu, Subash were involved in land grabbing at Puzhal and Red Hills using forged documents.