HC rejects petition seeking removal of title to Nawab’s family

Chennai: In a victory to the Prince of Arcot Mohammed Abdul Ali, a division bench of the Madras High Court has rejected a PIL to withdraw the title ‘Prince of Arcot’ given by the then British government to Nawab’s family.

Along with the title, he can maintain the other privileges including a political pension of Rs 1.50 lakh per year and allotment of Amir Mahal in Triplicane and its maintenance by CPWD.

A division bench comprising Justices M Sathyanarayanan and N Seshasayee dismissed the Public Interest Litigation filed by S Kumarvelu, claiming to be a social worker.

“This court finds that the conferment of the title ‘Prince of Arcot’ and maintenance of the residence, namely Amir Mahal, which belongs to the government of India, is maintained by the Central Public Works Department and payment of Political Pension by the British Indian government and continued by the government of India, is not at all prohibited,” the bench said.

The bench said Fort St George gazette dated 18 April, 1871, was published conferring the title of ‘Prince of Arcot’ and it was also recognised by the government after independence. Nawab Mohammed Abdul Ali was also recognised as successor to the title ‘Prince of Arcot’,’ it said.