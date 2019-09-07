Man in Chennai loses Rs 1 lakh kept inside motorcycle

Chennai: A man lost Rs 1 lakh he kept in his two-wheeler side box at Anna Nagar. According to the police, Kathiravan (35) from Puzhal works in a private company at Anna Nagar West.

On Friday, at 1.30 pm, he went to a nationalised back at Anna Nagar and withdrew Rs 1 lakh after depositing a cheque. He kept the money in his vehicle box parked on roadside and locked it. Later, he went to a supermarket.

When he came back, he was shocked to see the box lock broken and money missing. Kathiravan lodged a complaint with Thirumangalm police station.