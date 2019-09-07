Over 180 cadets pass out of OTA in Chennai

Chennai: General Officer Commanding-in-Chief, Southern Command, Lieutenant General Satinder Kumar Saini reviewed the passing-out parade of 183 gentlemen and lady cadets at the Officers Training Academy (OTA) here on Saturday. Among the 183, 153 were gentlemen cadets, 30 were lady cadets.

A total of 21 cadets from foreign countries also graduated. Saini presented the sword of honour and a gold medal to Ravi Kumar, silver to Abhishek Kumar and bronze to Wickremaditya Manker.

After reviewing the parade, Saini appreciated the cadets and staff of the OTA on the excellent standard displayed. He exhorted the cadets to always adhere to the core values of the army and strive for excellence in all the endeavours to successfully meet the security challenges facing the country.