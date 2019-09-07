Police officer in Meghalaya apologises for misbehaviour with MLA

Shillong: A Meghalaya Police officer has tendered a written apology to the Privileges Committee of the State Assembly for alleged misbehaviour with an MLA.

Congress MLA Kimfa S Marbaniang had complained to the Privileges Committee that Deputy Superintendent of Police (Traffic) W M Momin had misbehaved with him and ordered him to remove tinted glass from his vehicle on 7 August.

Following summons from the committee the DSP had appeared in person before the committee on Thursday and was

asked to submit a written apology for his alleged ‘misbehaviour’ with the MLA.