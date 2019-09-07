Upset with transfer, Madras High Court CJ Tahilramani resigns

Chennai / New Delhi: Days after the Supreme Court Collegium declined her request for reconsideration of transfer to Meghalaya, Madras High Court Chief Justice Vijaya K Tahilramani has resigned.

She tendered her resignation to President Ram Nath Kovind and sent a copy of it to Chief Justice of India Ranjan Gogoi on Friday night, official sources said.

The collegium, headed by Chief Justice Gogoi, had recommended transfer of Justice Tahilramani, who was elevated as the Madras High Court’s Chief Justice on 8 August last year, to the Meghalaya High Court.

The collegium had recommended her transfer on 28 August, after which she had made a representation requesting it to reconsider the proposal.

She had protested against the collegium’s decision to not consider her request against transferring her to the Meghalaya High Court.

On Friday, at a dinner meet of judges here, Tahilramani is learnt to have said that she is going to resign and would like to submit her resignation letter to competent authorities, sources said.

The dinner was hosted by six additional judges who were made permanent judges two days ago and the meet was held in the Judicial Academy here, they said.

Advocates, including N G R Prasad, meanwhile, sent a letter to the Chief Justice of India to reconsider transferring Tahilramani out of Chennai.