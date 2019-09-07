Will Trisha star in ‘Ponniyin Selvan’?

Actress Trisha has been approached by director Mani Ratnam to play a crucial role in Ponniyin Selvan. Buzz is that she would play the role of Poonkuzhali in the film. Trisha’s previous collaboration with Mani Ratnam was in Aayutha Ezhuthu. Ponniyin Selvan which will be made on a budget of over Rs 300 crore will start rolling in December.

The film will also have an ensemble of actors including Jayam Ravi, Aishwarya Rai, Vikram, Karthi, Aishwarya Lekshmi, Amala Paul, Keerthy Suresh, Jayaram, and Mohan Babu. To be produced by Lyca Productions, AR Rahman will be composing the music for the film and Ravi Varman has been roped to in for the cinematography.

Trisha, who is also the celebrity ambassador of UNICEF, much recently addressed students at a college in Chennai. On the occasion, she urged people not to be influenced by what they see on screen. She said, “Don’t take cinema seriously. Watch it for the cinematic experience and don’t get influenced by what you see on screen. I am blessed with good films and a lot of heroine-centric movies are made these days which carry good messages. Even in real life when I say something, people listen to it.”