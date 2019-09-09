Afghanistan wins historic Test against Bangladesh

Chattogram: Afghanistan thrashed Bangladesh by 224 runs to register a historic Test victory in the one-off Test at the Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium in Chattogram, today.

Chasing a hefty target of 398 in their second innings, Bangladesh were bundled out for 173 runs as Afghan spinners dominated the proceedings with the ball. Rashid Khan was the star as he picked up a six-wicket haul , finishing with figures of 6/49 in 21.4 overs. With rain washing out most of the days play, Bangladesh crumbled like a pack of cards in the final session, losing all the four wickets and conceding the match.

Rashid Khan, in his first Test as the captain, also displayed an all-round performance in the match and to inspire his team to win their first away Test match. The Test also marks the farewell Test of Mohammad Nabi.