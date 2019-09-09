After 3-nation tour, TN CM to return tomorrow

Chennai: Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami will return to the city early tomorrow morning after a two-week official travel to the UK, USA, and Dubai.

According to an official release, “He travelled to important cities in these countries to attract investors and learn about different technologies used there to replicate the same in India.”

After concluding his tour of the UK, USA and Dubai in the last leg of his visit, Palaniswami is scheduled to arrive at Chennai airport at 2.40 am on Tuesday, the release said.

Sources said AIADMK office-bearers are planning to accord a warm welcome to the Chief Minister. “His abroad trip is a great success and he deserves a grand reception,” said an AIADMK functionary.

According to the government statement, during his very successful tour, Palaniswami visited important cities in these three countries, directly interacted with potential investors, representatives of the Tamil Diaspora and Tamil organisations abroad, to explain how best Tamil Nadu was suited for their industrial investments and invited them to join in the State’s growth story.

It added Palaniswami also visited various industrial units abroad to take a look at the latest technologies there and to discuss the feasibility of replicating them in Tamilnadu.

Around 35 firms have expressed willingness to invest in Tamilnadu, after attending investors meetings chaired by the Chief Minister. If realised, these investments can create close to 40,000 jobs.