JeM chief Masood Azhar secretly released from Pakistan jail: Report

Posted on by NT Bureau

Chennai: The Intelligence Bureau (IB) has reportedly alerted the government about the deployment of additional Pakistani troopers along the border near Rajasthan and said Islamabad has released Jaish-e-Mohammed chief Masood Azhar to carry out terror attacks, a report said, quoting two officials aware of the developments.

According to a report in Hindustan Times, Pakistan is planning ‘big action’ in Sialkot-Jammu and Rajasthan sectors in the coming days in response to the government’s move to revoke Article 370 that gave Jammu and Kashmir some autonomy and prevented non-residents from buying property and getting government jobs in the State.

The input warned that Pakistan has started deploying additional troops near the Rajasthan border as part of the plan.

