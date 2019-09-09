LeT terrorists plan attack on army camps in J-K

Chennai: Pakistan-based terrorist outfit Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) is planning to carry out attacks on camps of Indian Army and other security forces in Jammu and Kashmir, a report said. Quoting sources in intelligence agencies, Zee News said that four LeT terrorists are involved in plotting attacks on security establishment.

It said the terrorists might make attempts to carry out attacks on Bari Brahmana camp in Samba district, and Sunjwan and Kaluchak Army camps in Jammu region.

There are also reports of terrorists planning to infiltrate through Shopian area and later reach Jammu.