Tamilisai sworn in as Telangana Governor

Chennai: Tamilisai Soundararajan took charge as the Governor of Telangana yesterday. The 58-year-old BJP leader was sworn in by Chief Justice of Telangana High Court Raghvendra Singh Chauhan at the Raj Bhavan.

The swearing in ceremony took place in the presence of dignitaries, such as Telangana Chief Minister Chandrasekhar Rao, Tamilnadu Deputy Chief Minister O Panneerselvam, Ministers D Jayakumar and Thangamani.

The former Tamilnadu BJP president became the first woman Governor of Telangana. She succeeds ESL Narasimhan, who had assumed office as the Governor of Telangana on 2 June 2014. He demitted office on Saturday.