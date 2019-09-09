Valampuri Vinayagar Temple in Chennai attracts businessmen

Chennai: In the temple town of Mylapore, there are numerous temples and idols that are centuries-old. Sri Valampuri Vinayagar Temple is one such place of worship, with its idol dating back to several centuries. Located at Arundel Street, it is a very small temple with only one sanctum for Lord Vinayaga.

Speaking about the temple, priest Mangalanatha Gurukkal, who is regular in films and TV shows, says, “This Vinayagar idol is a Swayambu Moorthi and it was discovered many years ago by George Arundale, a Theosophist who lived in Madras before Independence, on a piece of ground. A temple was built around the swayambu Vinayagar at the same place.”

The temple is currently located in the centre of Arundel Street with the road going around it. The Vinayagar idol is in sitting posture facing south, which is the speciality according to the priest.

He says, “This Vinayagar is facing south and it has its own specialities as it helps remove all the troubles of the devotees. The idol is a Swayambu Moorthi and it is said to be much older than that of Kabaleeswarar temple.”

He said he had been in the temple for the last 30 years. “As far as I have seen and heard from devotees, this Vinayagar is also said to grant anything that a devotee wishes for.”

“If people whose marriage is getting delayed, worship the deity for 21 weeks by giving coconut garland, their marriage would be fixed. Also, people with ailments and other issues visit the temple and say that after coming here whatever they had wished for happened and that they are happy. I have personally seen a man, who is mentally retarded, visit the temple regularly and within 10 days he became normal,” adds the priest.

The Vinayakar is located in the Kubera Moolai and attracts many businessmen as it is believed that he will help enhance their business, adds the priest.

Speaking about the important festivals in the temple, he says, “Every day in the morning, abhishekam is performed. During Sankatahara Chathurthi and Shukla Chathurthi, special abhishekam is performed to the deity. During Vinayagar Chathurthi, Ganapathy Homam will be performed in the morning and kalasaabhishekam will be done followed by laksharchanai, which will begin at 8 am and go on until 1 pm. Once again in the evening, it will begin at 4.30 pm and go on till 8 pm. After that the Uthsava Moorthi will be taken out for procession.”

The temple will be open from 7 am to 11 am and from 4 pm to 8 pm.

For details contact Mangalanatha Gurukkal at 044 2498 2577/ 98410 92377