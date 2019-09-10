MMA announces SMARTIES awards shortlist

Chennai: Mobile Marketing Association (MMA) announced the shortlist of entries to the 2019 SMARTIES Awards in India. From this list, the winners will be announced on 27 September at the MMA Forum to be held at the Taj, Santa Cruz, Mumbai. Back for its eighth season this year, the SMARTIES India Awards remains focused on its core mission to accelerate transformation and innovation of marketing through mobile. Entries were judged on creativity, execution, strategy, and most importantly, business impact.

“The MMA Forum and Smarties Awards is the only global recognition for the mobile marketing community worldwide. It is our endeavor to congregate the greatest marketing minds at one platform every year, to recognize and celebrate their creativity, talent and technological innovations in the industry,” said country head, MMA India Moneka Khurana.