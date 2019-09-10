Rishi Kapoor returns to India after cancer treatment

Mumbai: Veteran actor Rishi Kapoor is back home after undergoing a medical treatment for cancer in the US. The actor, who was in New York since late last year, returned to India this morning.

The 67-year-old actor took to Twitter to share the news of his homecoming and thanked his fans and well-wishers for their continuous support.

‘Back Home! 11 Months 11days! Thank you all,’ Kapoor tweeted.

For his treatment in the US, the actor was accompanied by his wife, yesteryear star Neetu Kapoor, and during their they stay the couple were visited by many Bollywood celebrities including Shah Rukh Khan, Alia Bhatt, Aamir Khan, Priyanka Chopra, Deepika Padukone, Anupam Kher and Abhishek and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan among others.