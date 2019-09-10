TN CM to visit Israel

Chennai: Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami today said his next foreign trip will be to Israel to know more about the agricultural practices followed there which will come in handy when farmers are affected due to lack of rain.

Speaking to mediapersons at Chennai airport after returning from 13- day foreign trip, Palaniswami said the MoUs that were signed during his trip will be implemented at the earliest.

”As many as 41 MoUs were signed during my visit to England, America and Dubai. This will bring in investments to the tune of Rs 8,835 crore and will also help in the employment of 35,520 people,” he said.

He said investors are eager than expected, to start their business in the State.

”Since Taminadu has several resources, investors from various streams have shown interest to start their business here. The countries that I visited give prominence to tourism and we will also try to follow it,” he added.

Speaking about the criticisms made by DMK president M K Stalin about his foreign visits, Palaniswami said they have been opposing me from the time I became Chief Minister.

”Things did not happen the way Stalin thought it would, so he is jealous and angry and that is why he is speaking like that,” he added.