Union Bank of India launches green initiatives

MD and CEO of Union Bank of India, Rajkiran Rai G during the launch ‘Go Green’ initiative

Chennai: Union Bank of India marked is centenary year celebrations by Going Green and launching series of green initiatives to reduce the carbon footprints and create a positive impact on the environment.

A “Go Green” initiative was inaugurated during MD and CEO Rajkiran Rai G, visit to field general manager’s office at Broadway, Chennai.

As a part of the program plantation of trees was done in the premises of Union Bank Bhavan by Rai and field general manager Lal Singh, said a press release.

Besides saplings of trees were distributed to customers and staff members of the Bank urging them to carry forward the plantation program at their homes and office premises.

