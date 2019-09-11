1.91 crore passengers travel in Metro train from Jan to Aug 2019

Chennai: As many as 1,91,44,307 passengers have travelled in Metro train from January 2019 till August.

In the month of August, a total of 29, 65,307 passengers have travelled in the Metro train proving that the efforts taken by CMRL to provide a safer and time efficient way of travel a success, a press release said.

In the month of August, more than 1 lakh passengers travelled in the Metro train for 19 days. And on the following days a total of 1,30,288 passengers travelled on 30 August, 1,15,477 passengers on 14 August, 1,14,399 passengers on 9 August and 1,12,984 passengers on 28 August, the release added.

CMRL has undertaken several initiatives of providing several last mile connectivity measures for the Metro train passengers among which share auto and share taxi, Metro Cab services are currently plying at Metro Rail Stations in addition to small buses by MTC. Tempo Traveller Feeder services to IT corridors in OMR have also been provided for the benefit of passengers, the release said.