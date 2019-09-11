Chennaiite makes ornaments with eco-friendly materials

Chennai: Once when people reach their retirement phase, boredom often overwhelms them. There are those who adopt different types of activities to keep themselves occupied. One such resident is R Mala, who resides at Virugambakkam.

She has found a new passion for creating ornaments using eco-friendly materials such as terra cotta, polymer clay and silk thread.

After retiring as a joint director from a research division of the Tamilnadu government, two years back, Mala spends her time making ornaments for her relatives and friends. “I started learning them through YouTube,” she said while speaking to News Today.

“I used to read a lot as my department was a research division. I do not want it to continue after retirement. So, I thought it is better to some artwork to keep myself occupied. So, I started making simple crafts using coconuts.”

Soon, Mala started exploring more ornamental creations made from different materials. “I browsed YouTube and kept myself busy by doing art-based on terracotta.”

She adds that her relatives and friends used to take it as a return gift during functions. “I started learning silk thread works too. My nature is to keep learning and do something different again and again,” she noted.

“My idea is not to make profits out of this, but just to keep myself occupied in my retirement life. Learning and doing new things is important every day,” she said.