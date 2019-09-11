Contest for youngsters at Dr MGR-Janaki College 10 Oct

Chennai: Dr MGR-Janaki College of Arts and Science for Women, in celebration of the exemplary virtues of former Chief Minister M G Ramachandran, invites school and college students to participate in oratorical, essay, poetry and dumb charades competitions in Tamil, besides painting and Rangoli contests.

According to a press release, the programme is aimed at spreading and inculcating values amidst younger generation. The event will be held 10 October, from 9 am to 3 pm. Entry is free.

The contests will be held in junior (classes 6-8), senior (classes 9-12) and college (UG and PG students) levels. It is to be noted that dumb charades, Rangoli and poetry events are open only to senior and college levels. First, second, third prize and two consolation prizes will be given under each category. Participation certificate will be given to all the participants.

“Dr M G Ramachandran is well known as an actor and politician by people of Tamilnadu. We feel happy that the competitions will help public, especially youth of this generation, know about his qualities that made him an illustrious icon. This is our little attempt towards taking his values to the new generation,” said Dr MGR-Janaki College for Women correspondent Latha Rajendran.

Aspiring contestants can get the application forms and topics of the competitions from Dr MGR-Janaki College of Arts and Science for Women, R A Puram or download from the website www.mgrjanaki.ac.in. Last date for submitting the filled in application form is 3 October.

For details, contact 2493 7382/ 92.