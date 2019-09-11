Dassault Systemes unveils SIMULIA applications

Chennai: Dassault Systemes recently announced at 3DEXPERIENCE Forum 2019 that Mahindra Electric Mobility has deployed Dassault Systemes’ SIMULIA family of applications to drive innovation and efficiency through digital simulation for all existing electric vehicle (EV) models and in their recently expanded product portfolio in electrifying existing Mahindra & Mahindra models.

Mahindra Electric has performed the complete thermal, structural, electromagnetic interference, electromagnetic compatibility (EMI-EMC) of critical parts like battery enclosures, battery management systems using Dassault Systemes SIMULIA applications powered by the 3DEXPERIENCE platform for realistic simulation, before any physical prototyping.

Managing director, India, Dassault Systemes, Samson Khaou said, “We are aligned with the country’s mission for a sustainable and green mobility landscape. EVs are certainly a way forward and we are geared up to address the EV requirements with our portfolio of industry solution experiences based on the 3DEXPERIENCE platform to address each of the segments-OEMs, suppliers and start-ups in the automotive industry.”