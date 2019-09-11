Indira Sivasailam endowment medal for Carnatic exponent Pantula Rama

Chennai: The 10th Indira Sivasailam Endowment Medal will be conferred on Carnatic exponent Pantula Rama. The award ceremony and the Indira Sivasailam Endowment concert will be held at The Music Academy here 4 October, 6 pm.
According to a press release, the Indira Sivasailam Endowment fund, established in association with The Music Academy, Madras, aims to recognise and promote Carnatic musicians of distinction.
Each year, a winner is chosen by a panel comprising of members from the Endowments Committee of the Academy and Mallika Srinivasan, chairman, TAFE.
The Indira Sivasailam Foundation was established by Mallika Srinivasan as a tribute to her mother Indira Sivasailam – an avid follower and patron of the traditional art forms, especially Carnatic music. This year the foundation enters its 10th-year existence.
Pantula Rama is a leading exponent of Carnatic music. She hails from a family of musicians and scholars. Her father Pantula Gopala Rao is a well-known violinist and her mother Padmavathi is an accomplished veena artist.
|Applications invited from rasikas
|Over the past nine years, The Indira Sivasailam Foundation has brought rasikas and artists together to celebrate our rich Carnatic music tradition. As a pre-event to the 10th Indira Sivasailam Endowment Concert, the foundation will be hosting Anwesha – ‘Quest for the Best’ and the ‘Bala Vidwan’ contests 25 September at The Music Academy.
The foundation invites applications for Bala Vidwan contest. They can be sent in the form of a video of their renditions, vocal or instrumental (violin and flute) of any song related to Classical Carnatic music through The Indira Sivasailam Foundation Facebook page (facebook.com/theISfoundation).
The questions for Anwesha – ‘Quest for the best’ can be sent to the Facebook page inbox or emailed to [email protected] This is an interactive platform, where Carnatic music enthusiasts can send in their questions related to Carnatic music. The best questions will be shortlisted by the contest jury and will be invited for an interactive Q&A session with that year’s Indira Sivasailam Endowment Medal awardee. Both contests are open till 17 September.