Indira Sivasailam endowment medal for Carnatic exponent Pantula Rama

Chennai: The 10th Indira Sivasailam Endowment Medal will be conferred on Carnatic exponent Pantula Rama. The award ceremony and the Indira Sivasailam Endowment concert will be held at The Music Academy here 4 October, 6 pm.

According to a press release, the Indira Sivasailam Endowment fund, established in association with The Music Academy, Madras, aims to recognise and promote Carnatic musicians of distinction.

Each year, a winner is chosen by a panel comprising of members from the Endowments Committee of the Academy and Mallika Srinivasan, chairman, TAFE.

The Indira Sivasailam Foundation was established by Mallika Srinivasan as a tribute to her mother Indira Sivasailam – an avid follower and patron of the traditional art forms, especially Carnatic music. This year the foundation enters its 10th-year existence.

Pantula Rama is a leading exponent of Carnatic music. She hails from a family of musicians and scholars. Her father Pantula Gopala Rao is a well-known violinist and her mother Padmavathi is an accomplished veena artist.