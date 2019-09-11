Unnao: Rape survivor gives statement at AIIMS

New Delhi: ‘In-camera’ proceedings commenced today at AIIMS here, where a temporary court has been set up for recording the Unnao rape survivor’s statement in the case of alleged sexual assault by expelled BJP MLA Kuldeep Singh Sengar in 2017. The woman’s statement was recorded by District Judge Dharmesh Sharma. ‘In-camera’ proceedings are not open to the public and the press.

Sengar, along with co-accused Shashi Singh, was brought to the temporary court at the Jai Prakash Narayan Apex Trauma Centre, AIIMS, where the woman is presently admitted following an accident on 28 July.

The Delhi High Court had on Friday approved recording the rape survivor’s statement at the All India Institute of Medical Science (AIIMS) Trauma Centre.

A notification to this effect was issued by the high court from the administrative side, which said special judge Sharma, who is conducting trial of the cases, shall record her testimony. The rape survivor was air-lifted from a Lucknow hospital to Delhi on the Supreme Court orders.

The High Court notification came after the apex court during the day asked it to expeditiously decide on the request of a special judge for setting up a temporary court at the AIIMS to record the Unnao rape survivor’s statement.

The special judge had recently written a letter to the Delhi High Court seeking permission to hold in-camera proceedings at the AIIMS for recording the woman’s statement after doctors said it was ‘not advisable’ to bring her to the court premises.

Sharma informed the Registrar General of the high court that the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), the woman and her family have ‘no objection’ to such deposition.