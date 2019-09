Chennai: The body of a 40-year-old woman was found in Cooum river at Chintadripet this morning.

According to police, the body was found floating on the river near L G Roundtana at 9.10 am.

A Fire and Rescue Services team led by Inspector Vadivelu fished out the body, which was sent to Rajiv Gandhi Government General Hospital for post mortem. Egmore police have registered a case and inquiries are on.