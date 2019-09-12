A fit and fierce Rajini

Chennai: The makers of Darbar released the second look from Rajinikanth starrer Darbar last night. The first poster from the film saw Thalaivar as a police officer. The second poster features Rajinikanth in an intense action scene. No sooner it was out, the poster went viral in social media.

The film has Nayanthara playing the female lead and is directed by AR Murugadoss. Produced by Lyca International, plans are on to release the movie in January 2020. An action-packed entertainer, a major portion of the movie was shot in Mumbai. Anirudh is scoring music, Rajinikanth, who returned from Mumbai yesterday, said, “Darbar has come good and audience will love it. The film would be out for Pongal.”