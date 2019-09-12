Abhishek emerges champion in Lets Bowl

Chennai: Abhishek Dhudasiya emerged as the champion in Lets Bowl League 2019, held in Thoraipakkam, recently.

Abhishek defeated Santhaseelan in the final with a difference of 10 points to emerge as the champion of the league. Harinarayanan P and Ganesh NT secured the third and fourth place respectively.

According to a release, a total of 34 players from Andhra, Telengana, Delhi and Tamilnadu participated in the tournament which was held for four weeks from 7 August.

10 time National Champion Sabeena Athica participated as Chief Guest and distributed the prizes.