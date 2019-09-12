Anjali’s next titled ‘Bigg Boss’

Chennai: Anjali will be part of a female-centric film that would be directed by debutant Krishnan Jeyaraj and produced by Sinish of Balloon fame. Yogi Babu and Ramar will be part of the project. Sources say that the movie has been titled Bigg Boss.

Says Sinish, “It is a complete fantasy comedy and Yogi Babu will be seen playing Anjali’s romantic interest in the film. Their combination scenes are the USP of the film and will be much talked about. Anjali is a good performer and she has been part of many hard-hitting scripts.”